Giants Signing TE Jordan Akins To One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are signing TE Jordan Akins to a one-year deal.

Akins has played significant snaps for a couple of seasons for the Texans and fills a big need for New York for depth at the position.

Akins, 30, was drafted by the Texans in the third round out of UCF in 2018. He just finished a four-year, $3.3 million rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time.

In 2021, Akins appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded 24 receptions on 33 targets for 214 yards and no touchdowns.