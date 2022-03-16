Giants Signing TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The New York Giants are signing TE Ricky Seals-Jones, according to Jordan Raanan.

Seals-Jones will provide a big target for QB Daniel Jones as well as legitimate redzone threat with former Giants TE Evan Engram departing in free-agency for Jacksonville.

Seals-Jones, 27, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2017. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the team’s practice squad.

Seals-Jones returned to Arizona in 2019 on an exclusive rights deal, but was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Browns. Cleveland declined to tender him a restricted offer in 2020 and he eventually signed on with the Chiefs.

From there, Washington signed Seals-Jones to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Seals-Jones appeared in 13 games for Washington, he hauled in 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.