Giants Signing WR Jeff Smith

The New York Giants are signing WR Jeff Smith, according to Tom Pelissero.

Smith, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad before landing one-year contracts as a restricted free agent the past two off-season’s.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Jets. He caught eight passes for 134 yards and no touchdowns.