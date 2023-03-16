Giants Signings WR Parris Campbell

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants are signing WR Parris Campbell to a contract.

Campbell, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first in his NFL career.

In 2022, Campbell appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 63 passes for 623 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

