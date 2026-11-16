The New York Giants hosted free agent RB Antonio Gibson for a tryout on Monday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

Gibson, 28, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the 202 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus. Gibson made a base salary of $1.3 million in the final year of his deal.

The Patriots signed Gibson to a three-year, $12 million contract ahead of the 2024 season. However, he was released this past February.

In 2025, Gibson appeared in five games for the Patriots and rushed for 106 yards on 25 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with two receptions for six yards and a touchdown.