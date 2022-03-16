J.D. McKissic Backing Out Of Deal With Bills, Re-Signing With Commanders

According to Adam Schefter, RB J.D. McKissic is backing out of the deal he agreed to with the Bills and re-signing with the Commanders.

McKissic will sign a two-year, $7 million deal to stay in Washington, the same figure he agreed to with Buffalo.

As deals can’t become official until the start of the league year this afternoon, this sometimes happens with contracts agreed to during the negotiating window.

McKissic, 28, wound up signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State back in 2016. He was, unfortunately, waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta waived McKissic towards the end of the 2016 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights tender only to waive him in 2019.

The Lions later claimed McKissic off waivers and he finished out the year in Detroit before joining Washington for the 2020 season.

In 2021, McKissic appeared in 11 games for Washington and rushed for 212 yards on 48 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with 43 receptions for 397 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.