Jeremy Fowler reports that Jaguars C Robert Hainsey is currently considered week-to-week with a knee sprain.
While his injury is not expected to be season-ending, Hainsey will miss time and could wind up on injured reserve.
Hainsey, 28, was a third-round pick to the Buccaneers out of Notre Dame in the 2021 draft.
He finished a four-year, $4.77 million rookie deal and signed with Jacksonville on a three-year, $21 million deal ahead of the 2025 season, when he tested unrestricted free agency for the first time.
The team converted $5 million of Hainsey’s 2026 base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up $4 million in cap space.
In 2026, Hainsey appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and made nine starts at center.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!