Jeremy Fowler reports that Jaguars C Robert Hainsey is currently considered week-to-week with a knee sprain.

While his injury is not expected to be season-ending, Hainsey will miss time and could wind up on injured reserve.

Hainsey, 28, was a third-round pick to the Buccaneers out of Notre Dame in the 2021 draft.

He finished a four-year, $4.77 million rookie deal and signed with Jacksonville on a three-year, $21 million deal ahead of the 2025 season, when he tested unrestricted free agency for the first time.

The team converted $5 million of Hainsey’s 2026 base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up $4 million in cap space.

In 2026, Hainsey appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and made nine starts at center.