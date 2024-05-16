Jaguars Make Five Moves Including Signing DBs Terrell Edmunds & Tre Flowers

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed DB Terrell Edmunds, DB Tre Flowers, and LB Ty Summers on Thursday.

Jacksonville also waived LB Dequan Jackson and WR Wayne Ruby with an injury designation.

Edmunds, 27, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2022. He caught on with the Eagles to a one-year contract last offseason before getting traded to the Titans.

In 2023, Edmunds appeared in nine games for the Titans and seven games for the Eagles, recording 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and two pass defenses.

Flowers, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.

He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2022 and caught on with the Falcons last offseason to a one-year deal.

In 2023, Flowers appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass defenses.