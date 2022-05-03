Jaguars Re-Signing DL Adam Gotsis

Per his agent David Canter, the Jacksonville Jaguars are re-signing DL Adam Gotsis to a contract.

Gotsis, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.

Gotsis later re-signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars for the 2021 season and is now signing another deal to return to Jacksonville in 2022.

In 2021, Gotsis appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 27 tackles and three sacks.