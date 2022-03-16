Jaguars Re-Signing OL Will Richardson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars have re-signed OL Will Richardson to a one-year deal.

Richardson can make $2 million and gives Jacksonville some versatile depth, as he can play either guard or tackle.

Richardson, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to a four-year, $3,062,792 contract that included a $602,792 signing bonus, $602,792 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $765,698.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Richardson appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making two starts.