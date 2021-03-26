Jaguars Re-Signing S Josh Jones

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars are re-signing S Josh Jones to a one-year contract on Friday.

Jones, 26, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness last year.

Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 83 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.