Jaguars Signing CB Jourdan Lewis

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are signing former Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis.

Rapoport adds this deal will make Lewis the highest-paid nickel cornerback.

Lewis, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

He made a base salary of $4.5 million in the final year of his contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal worth $2.8 million for 2024.

In 2024, Lewis appeared in 16 games and recorded 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception, and eight pass defenses.