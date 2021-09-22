Jaguars Signing CB Nevin Lawson To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing CB Nevin Lawson to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Jacksonville brought Lawson in for a visit on Tuesday and was clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Lawson, 30, was a fourth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah State back in 2014. He finished his four-year, $3,449,349 rookie contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10.3 million contract with the Lions in 2018.

The Lions released Lawson in 2019 and he later signed a one-year contract worth $3.05 million with the Raiders. Lawson also served a four-game suspension for a PED violation to open the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Lawson to a one-year extension worth $3.29 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year deal in March. After Lawson served a two-game suspension to start this season, the Raiders released him yesterday instead of putting him on the active roster.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 60 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and four passes defended.