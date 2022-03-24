Jaguars Signing CB Xavier Crawford

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing former Bears CB Xavier Crawford to a one-year deal.

He emerged as a strong special teamer for the Bears last season and Pelissero says he’s following CB coach Deshea Townsend to Jacksonville.

Crawford, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Texans. He agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Houston and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, Houston waived Crawford in October and he was quickly claimed by the Dolphins. He signed to Miami’s practice squad in December of 2020 but was released and joined the Bears’ taxi squad.

He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to their practice squad. He made it back to the active roster later in the season.

In 2021, Crawford appeared in 13 games for the Bears and Dolphins and recorded 13 total tackles and no interceptions.