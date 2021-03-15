Jaguars Signing DL Roy Robertson-Harris To Three-Year, $24M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are signing Bears DL Roy Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $24.4 million contract that includes $14 million in guarantees.

Robertson-Harris is coming off of a season-ending shoulder injury.

Robertson-Harris, 27, signed with the Bears in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was able to stick on the final 53-man roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent on a $645,000 deal in 2019.

The Bears placed a second-round tender worth $3.27 million on Robertson-Harris in 2020. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Robertson-Harris appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded ten total tackles.