Jaguars Signing Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing undrafted Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe to a contract.

Imatorbhebhe, 23, is a two-year starter for Illinois after transferring from USC in 2018 and led the team in receiving his final two years.

During his four-year college career, Imatorbhebe recorded 57 receptions for 942 yards (16.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.