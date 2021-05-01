Jaguars Signing Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing undrafted Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe to a contract. 

Josh Imatorbhebhe

Imatorbhebhe, 23, is a two-year starter for Illinois after transferring from USC in 2018 and led the team in receiving his final two years. 

During his four-year college career, Imatorbhebe recorded 57 receptions for 942 yards (16.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.  

