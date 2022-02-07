Jaguars Signing LB Elijah Sullivan To Futures Deal

The Jaguars announced on Monday that they have signed LB Elijah Sullivan to a reserve/futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Sullivan, 24, went undrafted out of Kansas State in 2021 and caught on with the 49ers. He was signed to the practice squad after failing to make the 53 man roster but was later released and picked up by the Chiefs. The Chiefs opted to release him from the practice squad last month.

During his career at Kansas State, Sullivan recorded 144 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.