Jaguars Signing LB Ty Summers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing LB Ty Summers, according to Chris Tomasson.

Summers was in Jacksonville for a workout on Wednesday.

He recently had a workout with the Broncos but left Denver without a contract.

Summers, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off of the Jaguars practice squad back in 2022. He returned to New Orleans last year on a one-year deal and has been on and off of their roster.

In 2023, Summers appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded two total tackles.