Jaguars Signing Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin

Field Yates reports that the Jaguars are signing undrafted WR Kevin Austin out of Notre Dame to a contract.

Austin, 22, was suspended for the 2019 season and then missed most of the 2020 season due to foot surgery. He then ended up leading Notre Dame in receiving and touchdowns for the 2021 season.

During his five years with the Fighting Irish, Austin started in 13 of 26 games and caught 54 passes for 996 yards (18.4 YPC) and seven ouchdowns.