Jaguars Signing RB Ryquell Armstead Off Packers Practice Squad

Per Field Yates, the Jaguars have signed RB Ryquell Armstead off the Packers practice squad to their active roster.

Jacksonville just put Carlos Hyde on IR so Armstead gives them some more depth.

Armstead, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead earlier this offseason and he had stints with the Giants and Saints before signing to the Packers practice squad.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.