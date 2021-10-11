Jaguars Signing WR Anthony Miller To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars are signing WR Anthony Miller to their practice squad.

Miller, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him on Wednesday. Miller cleared waivers and became a free agent.

In 2021, Miller appeared in two games for the Texans and caught five of 11 targets for 23 yards and a touchdown.