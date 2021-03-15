Jaguars Signing WR Jamal Agnew To Three-Year, $21M Max Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars are signing Lions WR/kick returner Jamal Agnew to a contract.

Garafolo says the deal has a max value of $21 million over three years.

Agnew converted from defense to offense last year but his main value has always been on special teams as a returner.

Agnew, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

In 2020, Agnew appeared in 14 games for the Lions and caught 13 passes for 89 yards, carried the ball six times for 33 yards, and added 783 kickoff return yards plus 178 punt return yards with one touchdown.