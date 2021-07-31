Jaguars Signing WR Jeff Cotton

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Saturday that they have signed WR Jeff Cotton to a contract.

The Jaguars have signed WR Jeff Cotton (@jnyce81), the club announced today. He posted career highs in catches (88) and receiving yards (1,141) as a senior at @VandalFootball in 2019. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) July 31, 2021

Cotton, 24, went undrafted out of Idaho back in 2020. He later signed on with the Chargers, but was cut loose coming out of training camp.

The Chargers re-signed Cotton to their practice squad before placing him on the injured list. He was released this past January.

