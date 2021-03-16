Jaguars Signing WR Marvin Jones To Two-Year, $14.5M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions’ WR Marvin Jones.

Adam Schefter reports that Jones is signing a two-year, $14.5 million deal that includes $9.2 million fully guaranteed.

Jones, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract before signing a five-year, $40 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Lions in 2016.

Jones made a base salary of $6.5 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and caught 76 passes for 978 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.