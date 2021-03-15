Jaguars Signing WR Phillip Dorsett

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jaguars are signing WR Phillip Dorsett to a contract.

Dorsett, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

Dorsett played out the final year of a four-year, $8.135 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he re-signed with New England on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year.

In 2019, Dorsett appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 29 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 21 yards.