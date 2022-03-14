Jaguars Signing Zay Jones To Three-Year, $24M Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing WR Zay Jones to a three-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes that Jones can make up to $30 million over the lifespan of his deal, the base of the deal is worth $24 million.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He’s was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

In 2021, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and hauled in 70 catches for 546 yards and one touchdown. He also added three yards rushing and one fumble.