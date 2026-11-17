In his weekly radio interview, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about DC Christian Parker and admitted they’re considering making a change to his role.

“We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about it here,” Jones said via Calvin Watkins. “But we are talking about those things.”

Dallas’ defense has been abysmal all season and just hit a new low point by surrendering 46 points in a 46-40 loss to the 49ers this past week.

There were high expectations for Parker when he arrived but the Cowboys have flopped on those dramatically despite some big moves to boost the personnel on that side of the ball.

The Cowboys hired Mike Pettine as a senior defensive coach at the beginning of October so they do have a potential alternative on staff if they move on from Parker.

Jones went on to say they’re still sorting out which problems are player-related and which can be pinned on coaching.

“You have to take a good look at the mesh of all of it,” Jones said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Now it can be glaring and sometimes it is glaring. Maybe it’s glaring this time. But you’ve got to put it all in the same evaluation.”

Parker, 34, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2019-2020 and was hired as the Broncos’ defensive backs coach in 2021. He joined the Eagles in the same role in 2024.

The Cowboys hired Parker as their defensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2026, the Cowboys rank No. 30 in scoring defense and No. 32 in total defense, including No. 31 in passing yards allowed and No. 32 in rushing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Parker and the Cowboys defense as the news is available.