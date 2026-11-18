The New York Jets announced they designated DT David Onyemata to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

David Onyemata has been designated to return to practice — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 18, 2026

This opens his 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Onyemata, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2016 out of Manitoba College.

He finished his four-year, $2.88 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career before signing a three-year extension with the Saints in 2020.

Onyemata signed a three-year, $35 million contract with Atlanta after his deal with New Orleans expired. Atlanta restructured his deal in 2024 to pick up extra cap space. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason.

In 2025, Onyemata appeared in 17 games and started in all of them. He recorded 62 total tackles and one sack. He also had seven tackles for a loss.

In 2026, Onyemata has appeared in two games for the Jets.