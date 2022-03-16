Jets Re-Signing OL Dan Feeney To One-Year Deal, Tendering Three Players

Brian Costello reports that the Jets are re-signing OL Dan Feeney to a one-year deal.

The team is also tendering exclusive rights free agents DE Tim Ward, WR Jeff Smith, and CB Javelin Guidry.

Feeney, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $3,324,632 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

In 2021, Feeney appeared in 16 games for the Jets and made five starts at different spots on the offensive line.