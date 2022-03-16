Jets Re-Signing QB Joe Flacco

According to Doug Kyed, the Jets are re-signing veteran QB Joe Flacco to a contract on Wednesday.

Schefter adds that Flacco is receiving a one-year, $3.5 million deal plus incentives.

Flacco, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Flacco appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.