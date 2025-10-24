Jets Rule Out Two From Week 8, Including CB Sauce Gardner

Jets HC Aaron Glenn announced that they ruled out CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson from Week 8’s game against the Bengals, per Brian Costello.
It’s a tough break for New York, as Gardner and Wilson are two of their highest-paid players.
This now marks the second straight game for Wilson to miss with his knee injury.
Gardner, 25, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. New York re-signed him to a record four-year, $120.4 million extension in July.
In 2025, Gardner has appeared in seven games for the Jets and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.
