Jets Signing CB Brandon Stephens To Three-Year, $36M Deal

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Jets are signing former Ravens CB Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds the deal has $23 million in fully guaranteed money.

Stephens, 27, was a third-round pick to the Ravens out of SMU in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.68 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $3.116 million in 2024.

In 2024, Stephens appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 70 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and 10 passes defended.

