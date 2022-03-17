Jets Signing DE Jacob Martin To Three-Year Deal

According to Field Yates, the Jets are signing DE Jacob Martin to a three-year deal with a max value of $16.5 million.

Martin has flashed as a rotational pass rusher for a few seasons and will join the Jets in that role.

He had been in talks with the Texans about returning but it looks like the Jets were able to lure him away.

Martin, 26, was drafted in the sixth round by the Seahawks out of Temple in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal when he was traded to the Texans in 2019.

In 2021, Martin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass defenses, and forced one safety.