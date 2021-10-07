Jets Signing DE John Franklin-Myers To Four-Year Extension

DJ Bien-Aime reports that the Jets are signing DE John Franklin-Myers to a four-year contract extension.

Franklin-Myers, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. The Rams waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract prior to signing an extension.

In 2021, Franklin-Myers has appeared in four games for the Jets, recording seven tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

We will have more details on the contract extension as they become available.