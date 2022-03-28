Jets Signing DE Solomon Thomas

According to Brian Costello, the Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with DE Solomon Thomas.

The former No. 3 overall pick obviously has a lot of familiarity with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was his defensive coordinator in San Francisco.

Thomas, 26, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $28.15 million rookie contract when the 49ers declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Thomas was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.