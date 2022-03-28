Jets Signing DE Solomon Thomas

According to Brian Costello, the Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with DE Solomon Thomas.
The former No. 3 overall pick obviously has a lot of familiarity with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was his defensive coordinator in San Francisco.
Thomas, 26, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $28.15 million rookie contract when the 49ers declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.
Thomas was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.
In 2021, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!