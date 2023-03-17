Jets Signing G Trystan Colon

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing G Trystan Colon to a contract on Friday.

According to Garafolo, Colon visited with the Falcons on Friday, but ultimately decided to join the Jets.

Colon, 24, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Missouri in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during the final roster cuts and added to the Ravens’ practice squad the next day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and Baltimore placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on him in 2021. The Ravens declined to tender Colon as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Colon has appeared in six games for the Ravens making one start of them.