Jets Signing K Greg Zuerlein

According to Field Yates, the Jets are signing K Greg Zuerlein to a contract.

Zuerlein, 33, is a former six-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He played eight seasons for the Rams and just finished out the final year of his three-year, $6.75 million contract that included $2.375 million guaranteed when the Rams allowed him to leave in free agency.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Cowboys and was entering the final year of his deal when the team opted to let him go.

In 2021, Zuerlein appeared in 16 games and converted 29 field goals on 35 attempts (82.9 percent), to go along with 42 of 48 extra-point attempts (87.5 percent).