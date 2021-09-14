Jets Signing LB B.J. Goodson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing veteran LB B.J. Goodson to a one-year contract worth up to $2.1 million.

Goodson was among a large group of players who tried out for the Jets on Tuesday.

Goodson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.92 million rookie contract when New York traded him to the Packers in exchange for a conditional 2020 7th-rd pick.

The Browns later signed Goodson as a free agent last year.

In 2020, Goodson appeared in all 14 games for the Browns and recorded 91 tackles, a half sack, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and six passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.