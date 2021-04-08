Jets Signing OL Corey Levin

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets are signing OL Corey Levin to a contract on Thursday.

Levin, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Titans out of Chattanooga in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of the 2019 preseason.

From there, Levin was claimed off of waivers by the Broncos before ending up on their practice squad. The Bears later signed him to their active roster in November of 2019 but waived him coming out of last year’s preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots practice squad but was cut after a couple of days.

In 2018, Levin played in all 16 games for the Titans and made one start.