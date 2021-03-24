Jets Signing RB Tevin Coleman To One-Year Deal

Update:

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are signing RB Tevin Coleman to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets are finalizing a contract to sign veteran RB Tevin Coleman on Wednesday.

This reunites Jets’ new HC Robert Saleh and Coleman after playing under him with the 49ers.

Coleman, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers last year.

He was placed on injured reserve last season and activated in October. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Coleman appeared in eight games and recorded 28 rushing attempts for 53 yards (1.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC).

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list