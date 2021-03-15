Jets Signing WR Corey Davis To Three-Year, $37.5M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are signing WR Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $27 million guaranteed.

Recent reports mentioned that Davis was unlikely to be back in Tennessee this season and he joins a team that could really use an impact receiver.

Davis, 26, was the fifth overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.39 million contract that included a signing bonus of $16.60 million when the Titans declined his fifth-year option last year.

Davis is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games for the Titans and caught 65 passes for 984 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.