The Jets sit at 2-8 through 10 games this year and have won only five of the 27 games since HC Aaron Glenn took over, fueling speculation about his job security beyond this season.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini went on the Jets Collective podcast and talked about where the team could go if they make a change from Glenn. He thinks they need an established offensive veteran coach and made it clear Mike Tomlin won’t be interested.

However, Cimini brought up Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell because of his connection to GM Darren Mougey. He thinks Mougey would go as far as giving up a high draft pick to reunite with his college friend should Minnesota’s season not end the way they want, or if they want to promote DC Brian Flores to avoid losing him.

“The name I would watch for is KOC, Kevin O’Connell,” Cimini said. “I was just talking to a couple of people in the league today, and they said they could see [Darren] Mougey giving up a high draft pick for Kevin O’Connell. They went to college together; they have maintained a relationship. If something falls apart there in Minnesota, if they collapse down the stretch, or if they decide that they want to elevate [Brian] Flores instead of losing him to another team, maybe they make that move.”

O’Connell, 41, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

The Vikings hired away O’Connell as their head coach in 2022 and received a new extension before the 2024 season.

In five years with the Vikings, O’Connell has a record of 50-27 with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 playoff record.