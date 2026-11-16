The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve claimed LB Tyrus Wheat off waivers from the Cowboys and waived DB Nick Whiteside.

Whiteside, 26, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp but spent his first two seasons with Washington’s practice squad.

The Commanders signed Whiteside to the active roster in January 2024 but waived him after camp in 2024. From there, the Lions signed to a contract before training camp and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2026, Whiteside has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.