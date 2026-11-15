Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions fear DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious knee injury that could see him miss the remainder of the season.

He was hurt on the first drive of the game while celebrating a sack, one that also knocked out Patriots QB Drake Maye with an ankle injury. Injury analyst Dr. David Chao immediately suggested a torn ACL.

Although he underwent an MRI, the team is awaiting second opinions. A torn ACL would not only rob the Lions of their best defensive player for the rest of the season, but could also extend into next year, given the standard nine- to 12-month rehab timeline.

Hutchinson, 26, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He played through the fourth year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The Lions exercised Hutchinson’s fifth-year option for the 2026 season, worth $20.862 million and fully guaranteed. They then inked Hutchinson to a massive four-year, $180 million extension during the 2025 season.

In 2026, Hutchinson appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 23 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on Hutchinson as the news is available.