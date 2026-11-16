Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to Tom Pelissero.

Hutchinson doesn’t have any significant damage and will prepare for the 2027 season, Pelissero adds.

Hutchinson, 26, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He played through the fourth year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The Lions exercised Hutchinson’s fifth-year option for the 2026 season, worth $20.862 million and fully guaranteed. They then inked Hutchinson to a massive four-year, $180 million extension during the 2025 season.

In 2026, Hutchinson appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 24 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on Hutchinson as the news is available.