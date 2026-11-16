According to Ian Rapoport, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson likely has a torn ACL as well as other damage from his knee injury on Sunday.

The star pass rusher was hurt celebrating a sack on Patriots QB Drake Maye on the first drive, a play that also resulted in a fractured ankle for Maye that could end his season.

A torn ACL would not only rob the Lions of their best defensive player for the rest of the season, but could also extend into next year, given the standard nine- to 12-month rehab timeline.

Hutchinson, 26, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He played through the fourth year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The Lions exercised Hutchinson’s fifth-year option for the 2026 season, worth $20.862 million and fully guaranteed. They then inked Hutchinson to a massive four-year, $180 million extension during the 2025 season.

In 2026, Hutchinson appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 24 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on Hutchinson as the news is available.