Lions Looking At Re-Signing CB Quinton Dunbar

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions have spoken with CB Quinton Dunbar about returning to Detroit.

The Lions have been hit hard with injuries at corner but Garafolo says they actually reached out to Dunbar before losing Jeff Okudah for the year.

Dunbar signed with the Lions in free agency but was cut during training camp after missing a large chunk of time with a personal issue.

The veteran corner is still sorting through his options, per Garafolo.

Dunbar, 29, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the 2015 season and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted a few weeks later.

Washingon re-signed Dunbar to a three-year, $10.5 million extension through the 2020 season in January of 2018. They later traded him to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Dunbar signed a one-year contract with the Lions this past April.

In 2020, Dunbar appeared in six games and recorded 30 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 110 overall cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.