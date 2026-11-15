The Detroit Lions officially ruled out DE Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of today’s game against the Patriots with his knee injury, per Tom Pelissero.

He was hurt on the first drive of the game while celebrating a sack, one that also knocked out Patriots QB Drake Maye with an ankle injury. The immediate concern from injury analyst Dr. David Chao was for a torn ACL.

The Lions won’t confirm that until they can get Hutchinson to an MRI machine to confirm but it did not look good. A torn ACL would not only rob the Lions of their best defensive player for the rest of the season, but potentially extend into next year given the standard nine to 12-month rehab timeline.

Hutchinson, 26, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He played through the fourth year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The Lions exercised the fifth-year option for Hutchinson for the 2026 season worth $20.862 million fully guaranteed. They then inked Hutchinson to a massive four-year, $180 million extension during the 2025 season.

In 2026, Hutchinson appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 23 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on Hutchinson as the news is available.