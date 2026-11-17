Per Dave Birkett, Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are planning on S Kerby Joseph making his season debut in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.
Joseph logged a limited practice last week and was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday before being ruled out for the team’s game in Germany. He has missed the first nine games after starting the season on the PUP list with a lingering knee issue.
Joseph, 25, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024.
He was entering the final year of that deal when he signed a four-year, $86 million extension in 2025.
In 2025, Joseph appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 18 tackles and three interceptions.
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