Per Dave Birkett, Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are planning on S Kerby Joseph making his season debut in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.

Joseph logged a limited practice last week and was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday before being ruled out for the team’s game in Germany. He has missed the first nine games after starting the season on the PUP list with a lingering knee issue.

Joseph, 25, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024.

He was entering the final year of that deal when he signed a four-year, $86 million extension in 2025.

In 2025, Joseph appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 18 tackles and three interceptions.