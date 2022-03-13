Lions Re-Signing CB C.J. Moore To One-Year Deal, Worth Up To $2.4M

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are re-signing CB C.J. Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed.

Moore, 26, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019 before signing on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster as a rookie.

Moore is the identical twin brother of Texans DB A.J. Moore.

In 2021, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 22 tackles and one interception.